Winners of American Legion shotgun and handgun raffle

To fund the upkeep and expansion of its public-use baseball complex north of Fort Pierre, the American Legion Post 20 of Fort Pierre sponsored a shotgun and handgun raffle. The fundraiser, which began last November, was concluded March 13 with the winners being announced.
Sony VanWinson of Fort Pierre won the Browning BPS (Best Pump Shotgun for ambidextrous use) 3.5-inch-chamber pump-action camouflage-enclosed shotgun.
Lisa Schlaffman of Chamberlain won the Smith & Wesson .357-magnum revolver.
Both women said they bought their own tickets, and plan on practicing extensively with their guns.
According to Kim Hallock, commander of Post 20, there were 750 tickets sold, at one for $10 or three for $25.
The Post’s completed baseball diamond was grassed just before the last snowfall. Legion volunteers will soon be replacing the fence. Bleachers and a concession stand will be put in this summer. Work to create the second diamond will also begin in the near future. When funds are available, the continuing work will eventually result in four diamonds in the complex. The first two diamonds are sized for Legion Little League Softball play, at 310 feet. The next two baseball fields will be the size for minor or major league play.
Reed Stoeser, athletic director for Post 20, stressed that the complex is for the community, with the public invited to reserve a field for any occasion, whether it be Scouts, family or class reunions, business or organization competitions, or whatever. The Post is hoping for teams from distant parts of the state to want to “meet-in-the-middle” to use the diamonds near Fort Pierre.
Future fundraisings raffles will be for beef, for pork, and even an extensive ice-fishing package.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.