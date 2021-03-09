The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a winter weather advisory for the central South Dakota, including Stanley and Hughes counties.
The advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. through midnight Wednesday.
Expect snow accumulations of 2-5 inches in portions of central and north central South Dakota. Plan on slippery road conditions.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes, as well as travel throughout the day. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Call 5-1-1 for the latest road conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.