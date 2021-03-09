The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a winter weather advisory for the central South Dakota, including Stanley and Hughes counties.

The advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. through midnight Wednesday.

Expect snow accumulations of 2-5 inches in portions of central and north central South Dakota. Plan on slippery road conditions.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes, as well as travel throughout the day. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Call 5-1-1 for the latest road conditions.

Tags

Load comments