It’s been nearly 26 years since Pierre’s Sue Witte experienced a winter storm like this week’s.
“The snow was so high on our trees that the rabbits actually ate the tops of the trees,” Witte remembered. “We had to dig out the propane tank, which was buried in 10 to 12 feet (of snow).”
Witte was referring to the Jan. 9, 1997, blizzard that swept across South Dakota leaving icy conditions and snow drifts up to 20 feet tall, according to the National Weather Service. Gusting winds dropped visibility to zero. One day later, record-breaking temperatures fell to minus 12. A lack of access to food and water killed thousands of cattle.
“We didn’t get out for four days,” Witte said.
The National Weather Service doesn’t have hard data on how this storm stacks up compared to past years. But so far, it appears to be lengthy.
Troy Ireland, the service manager at Dan O’s Marine in Fort Pierre, said he believes the storm of 1997 was worse than this week’s storm, which delivered 8 to 12 inches of snow as of Thursday morning.
“Snow was four feet deep and they had an underpass of snow near Blunt and had to cut a whole through it,” Ireland said.
Born and raised on a ranch, he remembers folks losing cattle.
“When it’s wet like that, it’s hard on livestock,” the 56-year-old said. “If they get a shelter so they can get out of the direct wind, they will bunch together. After a certain amount of time, they need to get water. They can’t get enough from the snow.”
Aviana Knochel was not living in Pierre in 1997, but shared her own story about moving to South Dakota during a March 2019 snowstorm for a job with the state’s Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
“I was in a 17-foot U-Haul with a 4Runner on the back of the trailer,” Knochel said.
When she got to Kennebec, the 29-year-old hit black ice.
“I spun around four times and ended up in a ditch,” Knochel said. “A wonderful trucker pulled me out.”
When she arrived in Pierre early the next morning, she had to unload her moving truck in the snow.
“I was having the time of my life,” Knochel said on Thursday. “Once I got to Pierre and was able to breathe the air, I loved it.”
Tim Pletten, manager of the Coffee Cup Fuel Stop in Vivian, has had about 40 truckers stranded since Tuesday’s 10 a.m. closure on Interstate 90. The drivers were hanging out inside, drinking coffee, playing games and sleeping at the truckstop. Seven of the Fuel Stop’s 51 employees have been staying there 24/7 to keep the store open.
“We can’t get anywhere right now,” Pletten said. “The drifts around the semis are 6 to 10 feet high.”
The 60-year-old said he also believes the 1997 blizzard was worse.
“I was driving on the highway with 16 feet of snow,” he said.
Trucker Bryan Parker, 63, of Eufaula, Oklahoma, has never experienced a storm like this week’s. Parker has been driving a tractor-trailer for six years and was headed to Stockton, North Dakota, to pick up a load of pipe, when police closed down I-90. He has occupied the time by sleeping, trying to relax and eating.
“I’ll be surprised if I get out of here this weekend,” Parker said.
Nicole Tetschner from Miles City, Montana, attempted to drive her pickup and trailer to Pierre after I-90 closed on Tuesday.
“We went in a ditch and it’s still in the ditch,” Tetschner said on Thursday about her truck. “We’re waiting for a tow truck.”
The 36-year-old got a ride to the Coffee Cup Fuel Stop, where she planned to stay until the storm subsides.
Retired, Witte also remembers the historic storm of 1966.
“We were still in school,” she said. “I lived in Isabel and we got out of school for four or five days. We opened the front door and took a toboggan and rode it into the house.”
The storm began on March 2, according to the South Dakota Public Broadcasting website. The blizzard was particularly memorable for its long duration snowfall totals of 20 to 30 inches and wind gusts exceeding 70 mph. Snowfall totals reached as high as 38 inches, with drifts 30 to 40 feet high in some locations.
At least 18 died across the Great Plains, including six in South Dakota.
