Witness the oral interpretation team in action

Ashley Boone, the oral interpretation coach at T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, wants even more community involvement to encourage her students, the team and the activity.
“We would love to have you join us at a practice or at our home meet, if you’d like to learn more and to share with our community,” said Boone “The seven categories are serious reading, humorous reading, non-original oratory, poetry, storytelling, duet and readers theatre (3-6 performers). “We don’t allow photos during performances, but there is a lot of opportunity to ‘stage’ photos while we’re practicing, so parents and others can get some ‘action’ shots.”
How many years has the school had an oral interp team? “I’ll check on the exact year, but I do have a cool certificate showing Pierre as one of the first members of the National Forensics League back in the 1920s. I’m not sure if there has been a continuous active speech and debate program, but given what alumni have told me, there has been a regular team for at least the past few decades. I can look at yearbooks to confirm.”
How long have you been the advisor? “This is my sixth year. I do not have an assistant coach, but there are many community and school members who volunteer their time to help.”
What can a guest at a home meet expect to see and hear? “At the home meet on Nov. 2, any guests are invited to watch in the competition rooms. It is often just the student, a few audience members and the judge (coaches and community members.) Throughout the day, students perform their piece three times for different judges, who then compare those pieces to other performances in the same category. The day culminates with a final round of competition with the top 5-6 performers in each category. In the morning there is a lot of buzz in the hallways as students are “talking to walls” to prepare for their performances, and then everyone scatters to take over the school; we use almost 40 rooms. At the second Pierre event — the date might get changed due to scheduling conflicts — we invite the community to the theatre for about an hour and a half of our top performances in each of the seven categories.”
Has Pierre sent students to state in previous years? “Pierre is a ‘AA’ school, so with oral interp we are able to send one entry in each of the seven categories, without going to a district or regional competition — the reasoning is that a school of our size has enough internal competition. At the state festival, students are able to earn a ‘superior’ medal for their performances. As a ‘AA’ school, if we receive at least four superior awards we receive a team excellence award. Of the five times I’ve brought a team to the state festival, we’ve had a total of 18 superior awards and three team excellence awards.
Any of the current members go to state in previous years? Yes! Levi McKinley, Sarah Hancock, Jordan Morley, Ruben Bowen, Morgan Reiser and Eli Houdyshell have all performed at state.”
When did practices begin? “We started looking for pieces starting over the summer, and the first few weeks of school are a lot of just finding literature to perform. I’d say students have actually started practicing in just the past few weeks.”
What other schools will be at the two Pierre home meets? “Schools in attendance last year included: Sturgis, Stanley Country, Belle Fourche, Gregory, Lead-Deadwood, Little Wound, Lyman, Miller, Mobridge-Pollock, St. Thomas More, Sully Buttes, Winner and Wosley-Wessington. In attendance are mostly smaller schools, which is part of the reason I’ve changed up our travel schedule over the past few years so my students have the opportunity to see competition from as wide of range of performers as possible. Still, we generally have 100-120 entries each year, which is similar in size to many other competitions.
Here’s the schedule for the day, which is generally 9-5.
Registration — 9 to 9:30 a.m.
General meeting — 9:45 a.m.
Round 1 — 10 a.m.
Round 2 — 11:15 a.m.
Round 3 — 12:30 p.m.
Finals — 2:45 p.m.
Awards Assembly is as soon as the results are tabulated.
Anything else you would like to add? “Oh! So much! Although I have a background in theatre and communications, I had not heard of oral interp prior to coming to Pierre. I went to high school in Ohio, and we had mock trial. It is truly one of the coolest extra curricular activities, because students are able to hone in on their passions and select pieces they want to perform and share, all while learning how to use feedback and practice to improve themselves and creating community! When I started, there were 12-15 really committed members, and this year we’ve had 36 show interest. Probably around 30 will actually attend a meet.
What grades are each of the team members, and which ones are returning members? “We have members in all grades, and members who did not go to the latest Roosevelt meet. But here is that rundown for the ones who competed at Roosevelt: Taryn Borman — 10th returning varsity; Ruben Bowen — 11th varsity; Aidan Burke — 10th — new (novice); Addisyn Gruis — 11th varsity; Sarah Hancock — 12th varsity; Xzaria Henderson — 10th varsity: William Hodges — 11th novice; Caelyn Hutchinson — 9th novice; Ainslee Hutchinson — 10th novice; Arielle Kiepke — 11th varsity; Levi McKinley — 11th varsity: Ain Peterson — 10th varsity: Savannah Shrake — 11th varsity; Chase Uecker — 12th varsity; Jack Ferris — 11th — varsity; Jordan Morley — 11th- varsity; and Morgan Reiser — 12th varsity.
