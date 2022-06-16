This week it’s difficult to be grateful for things because the family dog has passed away unexpectedly. But I always preach in the darkest of times, the darkest of the night, and in the deepest of holes is the best time you have to practice being positive, loving and compassionate to yourself and others.
It’s easy to be happy when everything is going your way. It’s easy to love our loved ones when they are doing things that make us happy. It’s easy to be kind to strangers when we are in a good mood. How do we want to be known to others when we are having a bad day? Will we show our character as integrity, respect, amicable and adaptable, or will we let our dark side show and be immoral, rude, hostile and immovable in our actions and behaviors?
I suppose that leads me to be grateful for my awareness and control. Although it’s not always perfect, I do my best to stay positive and not take out negativity on others.
Now on to the types of exercise for this week’s article.
I can’t tell you how many times I get asked, “How many reps and sets should I do?” There is so much research in this area and the overall theme is — just work!
Many people want bigger muscles and in my world, that is called hypertrophy. Research shows as long as you go to near failure, you can do five reps, 15, reps or even 30 reps and still get bigger, stronger and more resilient muscles — resilient, meaning more endurance.
Now each one of these schemes has other auxiliary benefits.
Three to five reps seem to build a significant amount of strength — all schemes will build strength. Eight to 15 reps seem to build the most size. Lastly, 20-30 reps seem to build the most endurance.
Each one of these schemes builds strength, and hypertrophy, whereas the 15-30 reps also build endurance. Just to clarify, the five rep range has no endurance aspects to it unless you are manipulating the tempo and doing the exercise very slowly. The 30 reps range will not build strength unless you are going to near failure. Every scheme needs to be near maximal effort.
How many sets you should do depends on your current fitness level and goals. I would not recommend doing three sets of 30 reps if you are a novice and are not used to that kind of work capacity. Work capacity is defined as the total amount of work you can perform and recover from while adapting positively.
The total volume of work you expose your body to essentially determines the magnitude of the training effect you receive from the work. Managing this is incredibly important to prevent overtraining and injury.
So gradually increase the effort over time and build up to more work. Just stay consistent, and don’t forget to eat foods that build a strong body.
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation. You can contact him on Instagram at @marvel_performance or by email at marvel_performace@yahoo.com.
