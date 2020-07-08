Worship in the Park continues

What started out as a trial one-time venture worked so well that Worship In The Park is being continued.
On Sunday, June 28, local churches got together to hold an ecumenical service in Griffin Park in Pierre. Lawn chairs, picnic table benches, car hoods, and even children’s playground swings were filled with people. Three short sermons were presented by three clergy, all speaking on unity
On Sunday, July 5, three churches held another Worship In The Park service, starting at 9:30 a.m.. This service’s sermon “True Freedom in Christ: the Gift of Second Chances” was presented by Reverend Emily Munger of the First Congregational United Church of Christ. On the day after Independence Day, Munger spoke of interdependence. “God’s people are called to community and covenant … serving and being served,” said Munger. “By serving the vulnerable, feeding the hungry, and standing in solidarity we serve as God’s hands.” The day’s scripture was Romans 7: 15-25, about how people do what they don’t want to do, and don’t do what they want to do.
Those present and those viewing through Zoom, Facebook and other electronic options participated in communion. Small self-contained representations of the bread and vine were offered, though people could use their own representations. The day’s songs/hymns - with words and notes - were printed in the bulletin. Special music - solo as well as group - was also performed.
On Sunday, July 12, the open-to-all service of the three churches will be led by Rev. Dr. Lizette Hunt of the First Baptist Church. On Sunday, July 10, the service will be led by Rev. Greg Kroger of the First United Methodist Church.
Because of social distancing, the church buildings have not been, and still are not, open for large-congregation services. Even at the park, individuals, couples, and families gave distance to others. Some wore face masks. After the service, people were in no hurry to leave, and conversations — with a few yards between people — were seemingly a welcome change from self-isolating. The heat of the morning was eased by the shadows of the park trees and a light breeze from the river.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.