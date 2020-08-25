On September 11, Wreaths Across America will honor the “Freeport Flag Ladies” and those affected by 9/11, by uniting in national flag waving. On Friday, September 11, the organization calls for every American to stand outside and wave a flag for one minute, at 8:46 a.m. and again at 9:03 a.m.
At 8:46 a.m., on Sept. 11, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern side of the World Trade Center's North Tower. At 9:03 a.m., five other hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern wall of the South Tower.
Following these events, three women - Elaine Greene, Joann Miller and Carmen Foote - found an old American flag they had stored at home and stood on a hill in Freeport, Maine, waving that flag to honor victims. These women became nationally known as “The Freeport Flag Ladies,” and hoisted the Stars and Stripes every Tuesday morning for the following 18 years.
After they retired on Sept. 11, 2019, the following Tuesday, Wreaths Across America continued the weekly flag waving tradition along US Route 1 in Jonesboro, Maine, on land donated by the organization’s founder Morrill Worcester leading to the new Acadia National Cemetery.
Since that time Mr. Worcester has added a mile stretch of American flags (105 in total) on both sides of the road that lead to the entrance of Acadia National Cemetery which will open to the public for the first time on Aug. 29, 2020. Mr. Worcester also donated the land for this new National Cemetery to be built in his hometown.
“Each Tuesday, we are joined by dozens of members of the local community and curious people stopping to be part of something meaningful,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America, and wife of Morrill Worcester. “Especially over the last six months, this flag waving has taken on new meaning for us all and given a spark of hope and patriotism during this difficult time in our country.”
Participants are asked to take video and photos of their participation in the national flag waving and share them with Wreaths Across America, their family and friends to help Remember, Honor, and Teach the generation born after 9/11, how hard times can strengthen us as a nation. Use the hashtags #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong when posting on social media and tag the Wreaths Across America Official Facebook page.
“My husband and the community’s commitment to the mission and continuation of this important weekly tradition has taken on the additional meaning of American unity during this uncertain time,” said Karen. “I hope Americans will see this as an opportunity to not only honor those directly affected by 9/11, but also to follow in the footsteps of “The Freeport Flag Ladies.”
Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, the organization, in total, places more than 2 million sponsored wreaths at over 2,200 participating locations nationwide and offers other programs throughout the calendar year. These programs remember the events of 9/11 in their own way.
