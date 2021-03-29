Maurice “Morry” Crow, a World War II veteran of some of the war’s most diﬃcult moments, will be honored at a special birthday ceremony at the South Dakota Air & Space Museum today.
Today is also Crow’s 101st birthday. At the event, The Distinguished Flying Cross Society will present him as the Society’s latest inductee. A number of his friends will present the membership to him as a surprise birthday present.
The Distinguished Flying Cross medal is awarded for extraordinary valor in aerial ﬂight and is one of the highest decorations for military service in the United States.
Crow flew as a Flight Engineer/Top Turret Gunner on a B-17F bomber while assigned to the 94th Bombardment Group then stationed in England as part of the “Mighty 8th” Air Force. Flying during the period of extraordinarily high losses, Crow had only a 34% chance of completing his required 25 missions. Yet, in spite of being wounded in combat and facing extraordinary odds against the Nazi-German Luftwaﬀe, he not only survived, he was credited with an aerial victory against an attacking fighter.
“I’m very fortunate to be alive today!” he said.
The moment will feature presentation of a new exhibit designed to honor Crow’s specific service, as well as Ellsworth Air Force Base’s heritage in training B-17 crews for WWII service. The exhibit features commissioned artwork by South Dakotan aviation artist John Mollison of Crow’s historic B-17 named, “STUD DUCK” as well as a video presentation featuring Crow’s description of his wartime service.
SDASM Foundation President, Robert “Von” Liebman described the importance of the moment.
“Our military heritage is so important. What a great opportunity for Ellsworth AFB, with our civilian neighbors, to spotlight the important contributions of individual airmen to our country,” he said.
Woody Gilliland, of the Distinguished Flying Cross Society explained, “Morry represents the essence of the DFC recipient and the selflessness of his generation, willing to give up his life for others. Our nation is built upon the service of strong individuals like Morry.”
The moment will be recorded and displayed on the SDASM Facebook and LinkedIn pages.
