The Oahe Family YMCA, based in Pierre, is already locking in youth camps for this coming summer.
“It is hard to believe summer break is right around the corner. We just opened registration for our 2021 summer camp. Last year I believe we were the first to offer camp during the pandemic, and did so safely for 11 weeks to the close of the season, for 100 kids each day. This year we will have 12 weeks,” said Aaron Fabel, chief executive office Oahe Family YMCS.
Last year’s YMCA camp, as were all things during Covid, was a bit original. Still, it was a well-prepared event for area youth.
“We are pretty proud of the program we ran last year,” said Lisa Maunu, youth development director Oahe Family YMCA. “This year, camp runs from May 25 to August 13. Each camp has a theme with activities, crafts and games. Parents sign up for the camps they need.”
“It’s a unique experience at the Y as we focus on building new friendships, camp games and activities, art as well as education through a variety of field trips,” said Fabel.
The Y is also offering three specific, and separate, field trips this summer. They are to Bear Country near Rapid City, Story Book Land in Aberdeen, and Splash Central in Huron.
Staff are CPR and First Aid trained, with the staff including a number of lifeguards. Background checks include from the state and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Staff-to-campers is a 1/15 ratio. Children bring sack lunches and are provided two snacks by the Y.
Camp runs Monday-Friday, 7:45am-5:30pm. The first day of 2021 Summer Camp is Tuesday, May 25. A morning and afternoon snack will be provided. Make sure to pack a swim-suit, lunch, and closed-toed shoes.
To view the theme weeks and the costs, visit https://oaheymca.org/kidsprograms/summercamp/.
YMCA Summer Day Camp provides outdoor activities, swimming, sports, arts, crafts, games, field trips and summer adventures. Camps visit city and state parks in the area, with swimming at Griffin, Farm island, and Oahe Down Stream.
The Y’s website posts a statement to parents: “Your kids will be safe, make new friends, learn new skills and most of all, have fun. Join the Oahe Family YMCA from May 25-August 13, for a fun-filled summer for your child. Whether you choose one week or all summer, YMCA Day Camp fits your schedule and provides fun and enriching activities for your child. Day Camp provides an exciting setting for your children to explore the outdoors. Campers work together in many activities which lead to the development of teamwork skills, leadership skills, and friendships. In addition, campers gain an understanding of the YMCA’s character development values of Caring, Honesty, Respect and Responsibility.
Camp has limited space and processed on a first come, first served basis. Families registering for more than one child may get a 10% discount on camp. Financial assistance is available; get applications at the front desk. Financial assistance applications must be submitted and approved prior to the start of camp.
“Last summer we were the only program to start on time and remain open throughout the whole summer,” said Maunu.
