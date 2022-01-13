Mutations of COVID-19 — Delta and Omicron — mean the pandemic is still here, two years later, leading to more and more cases across the nation and around the world.
Nobody wants to keep dealing with this disease. Fear and frustration remain as high as the caseload and the number of patients in Avera’s hospitals and ICUs continue at high levels.
Vigilance reasons
Why stay vigilant? The facts are simple. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are unvaccinated are:
10 times more likely to die of COVID-19
10 times more likely to be hospitalized
5 times more likely to get COVID-19
“Due to variants including Delta and Omicron, the waves of COVID keep coming. We’re still in the midst of this dangerous situation, so it’s important for all of us to stay vigilant and do what we can to protect ourselves and others,” Dr. David Basel, Vice President of Clinical Quality for Avera Medical Group, said.
Get vaccinated, and if the timing’s right, get your booster. Don’t give up on all the other guardrails that can help:
Wash your hands
Wear your mask every time you’re out in public
Stay home when you’re sick and get tested
Stay at least 6 feet from others
Limit or refrain from indoor gatherings
Not over yet
More weapons in the fight against COVID-19, including vaccines and boosters, testing kits and treatments, make now different than the start of the pandemic. While infections have decreased at times, they have bounced back up in the last weeks.
As new daily case records of COVID-19 are being set, we all need to chip in to stop it. Studies show these only are the reported cases; actual rates of the disease may be considerably higher.
A period where pandemic becomes “endemic” – meaning it’s isolated to only certain areas or countries – has not yet come. It will when we can predict the severity of the spread.
Vaccination, variants
Viruses are tiny living things. They live to spread and can change — or mutate. The appearance of new COVID-19 variants is not surprising. Scientists fully expect variants to appear as long as the virus is circulating.
If enough people get vaccinations and boosters, it can help stop variants.
“Even if you’ve had COVID, you should get vaccinated and boosted,” Basel said. “Boosters are especially important in preventing severe cases of the Omicron variant.”
