It’s been over a month since the dandelions first bloomed this spring.
It’s a delight to see toddlers pick a yellow blossom and offer it to mom, a gift of simple joy. I’m sure that was a Mother’s day gift in the Garry family in Gregory many years ago. The beauty of the dandelion blossom fades quickly when held; yet the joy of the gift remains a treasured memory.
Psalm 19 reminds us that “The heavens are telling the glory of God.”
Each molecule, each galaxy, glorifies God by existing, moving, following the design given by the Creator. The soil of the earth gives glory by receiving the rain. Uncultivated plants respond to the rain and the sun. Insects and fish and animals live by instinct, and give their version of praise to the Creator.
You and I, as more complex creatures, can give even greater glory by cooperating with the Will of God. We come to know God’s will by living in harmony with this earth, by reasoning with a natural order, by hearing the revelation of God given to our ancestors.
In these Easter days of a human calendar, revelation is renewed in Jesus gospel. The lectionary places before us this week the words of Jesus from John 15: “Remain in me.”
The Savior is giving a way of life meant for all men and women. He will lay down his life, as the perfect Passover Lamb, rest in the earth three days, and rise in Pure Love and Peace.
The way of life is to learn to love like He did. Just a plant bears fruit, receiving and developing, so can we bear fruit in life and love and hope.
I found a simple hymn: “Every little flower that grows. Every little grassy blade, Every little dew drop knows. Jesus cares for all he made. Jesus loves and Jesus knows. So we need not be afraid.” (Claire Chapman 1910)
