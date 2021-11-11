Meal

My how those holiday treats add up. The typical Thanksgiving Day meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and a glass of wine.

If you ate one serving of each of these things your calorie intake for that meal alone would be 1,814 calories.

That’s right — 1,814 calories. Even if you love to exercise, you’d need an hours-long workout to burn such a giant amount of food.

Here’s the breakdown:

  • 8 ounces of turkey – 480 calories
  • 1 cup serving mashed potatoes and gravy – 257 calories
  • 1 cup stuffing – 350 calories
  • 1 cup cranberry sauce – 257 calories
  • 1 slice pumpkin pie – 350 calories
  • 6-ounce glass of wine –120 calories

Here are some tips on how to cut the calories and still enjoy all the Thanksgiving fixings.

  • Remove the skin from turkey, eat the white meat.
  • Instead of brown sugar and marshmallows, flavor sweet potatoes with apple juice and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
  • Whip mashed potatoes with skim milk and roasted garlic instead of butter and whole milk or cream.
  • Oven-bake stuffing with sautéed onions and celery. Try this recipe.
  • Skip the green bean casserole and enjoy fresh, steamed green beans, topped with slivered almonds.
  • Use whole cranberry sauce rather than jellied cranberry sauce. Try this recipe using fresh cranberries.
  • Choose whole-wheat, high-fiber breads and rolls.

Avoid huge meals

If you’re not careful, you can consume a whole day’s worth of calories – or more – at one sitting. Here are some ways to “right-size” your holiday meals:

  • Control portions with smaller plates or bowls. Save your extra calories for a special holiday treat you only get once a year.
  • Slice your favorite pie into 10 pieces instead of eight. Or, skip dessert altogether and savor a piece of peppermint instead.
  • Compare a teaspoon and tablespoon of butter so you have a better idea of how to use teaspoon-sized portions.
  • Lighter whipped toppings can have full flavor with less than half the calories.
  • Smaller wine glasses can help you cut calories while enjoying your meal.

Finally, don’t overlook the simple things to keep everything in balance this holiday season:

  • Don’t pass on the protein. Include lean proteins in snacks and meals to help balance carbohydrate-rich foods.
  • Get moving. Take a pre-meal walk or run, or organize a post-meal activity, hike or game.
  • Share veggies and fruit at potlucks to balance out other heavier foods.

