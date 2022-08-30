Pierre’s youth-focused centers take a personal interest in seeing the community’s next generations succeed while having a place to grow.
Inside the Oahe Family YMCA, business manager Carmen Schwartzkopf was dwarfed by the enormous check-in counter she sat behind, looking like a desk you might see in a police station, except for phrases like “make a difference” and “nurturing potential” emblazoned in shades of purple.
The smell — familiar to any gym goer — was a mix of rubber, stainless steel and chlorine over the clean smell of conditioned air. As the kids moved through in small packs, they munched on candy, throwing off dense aromas of processed sugar and artificial fruit.
Despite heavy traffic, the building’s faux-stone floors were clean enough to gleam, reflecting the light of a couple dozen white fluorescents. Down at the far end of the room, more kids orbited a ping pong, foosball and pool table. The ping pong and foosball tables were in heavy use, the pool table — used as a bookstand.
Schwartzkopf was relaxed, all but hidden behind that giant desk.
The woman didn’t look tired but still, she said the YMCA wouldn’t mind reinforcements. The teenage mercenaries that normally line up for summer jobs had been in short supply.
“Nobody hardly applies,” Schwartzkopf said. “Especially teenagers. COVID spoiled everybody.”
She seemed to have a sixth sense for approaching children, operating from some internal advance-warning system.
The next door opened into a cathedral-like, high-ceilinged pool area crisscrossed with steps, walkways, rails and ladders.
Several diligent teenagers — all girls — patrolled the ramparts with serious expressions, watching over the younger children in the water. Their hawklike vigilance rivaled that of any mother.
Another door away, a separate room housed a much smaller pool, where CEO Aaron Fabel squatted before Pierre’s T.F. Riggs High School’s JV soccer squad. With an expression of immense pride and pleasure, Fabel posed for a photo as the boys exercised.
The fields outside the YMCA were rain soaked that Friday, prompting Fabel to opt for indoor pool aerobics. Like young Spartans of an ancient Greece, the boys bellowed out deafening “yes sirs” when Fabel asked if a reporter could photo them churning the water white with exercise.
Inside the seething waters, the soccer team dissolved — no longer individuals, instead a connected organ of warriors testing the limits of newfound and still developing physical strength. According to Fabel, a majority of them would be starting varsity next year.
“It’s kind of my job to prepare them for that next level,” he explained. “We’re pushing them as much as we can, but we’re also trying to bring in that chemistry, that brotherhood to keep them all connected. If they can stay connected off the field, they’re gonna be even stronger on the field.”
Fabel said he felt personally responsible for helping the boys make good life decisions, describing their off-field ethics as “incredible” and “class act.” Although pleased with their physical strength, Fabel was also deeply aware of the content of the boys’ characters. In them, Fabel glimpsed many future fathers — men upon whose words and deeds the South Dakota community would define itself.
“Between myself and the head coach, we’ve got 30-some-odd boys that we’re a father figure to,” Fabel explained. “I treat them just like they’re my own.”
Making no attempt to conceal his pride, Fabel grinned from ear to ear as the boys transitioned through their drills. He had to slouch awkwardly to keep his mouth near the voice recorder as he explained the reason for his constant smiles.
“It’s more than building championship teams, it’s championship boys. That’s my whole purpose, to make these boys stronger — not just on the field but in the classroom and in the community,” he said. “That’s what’s gonna set them up for success. If our youth is stronger, ultimately our family unit is gonna be stronger and having a strong family is gonna turn into stronger communities.”
Fabel has demonstrated a lifelong interest for healthy living and the outdoors, a passion long preceding his move to Pierre six years ago. Those core values haven’t changed much since Fabel was a cub scout counselor in southeast Iowa, where he met the fellow counselor who became his wife. The couple will celebrate their 20th anniversary later this year.
“She’s definitely been my rock through all of this. Being a coach’s wife is not easy,” he said.
A short distance away, the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area was also playing host to groups of children, these ones a bit younger.
In his office, assistant director Samson Boutchee posed before a framed collection of the badges he once wore as law enforcement. Like Fabel — and as the name “Samson” might suggest — Boutchee strikes a massive physical frame, appearing large even to the eyes of a fully grown adult.
Beside the framed badges, colorful drawings were clearly the work of children. But Boutchee, a father of five, said they all came from the kids he’s been charged to care for — not his own.
“You gotta be a father figure. Some of these guys don’t have that in their lives,” he explained. “You got a father’s hat, you got a counselor’s hat, you know, depending on the day and situation you might have to change hats two or three times in a day, even with the same child.”
Boutchee agreed with Fabel. For him, kids represent Pierre’s future.
“You gotta work with them, stand by them and on the side of them to help them through the tough times. To me, sports is the ultimate activity that helps with everything in your life. It helps you get over hurdles and tough times,” he said.
The 22-year law enforcement veteran has had a winding road to his current station.
“I started as a park ranger and then I moved to dispatch at the Pierre police department. That wasn’t my cup of tea so I moved up to Onida and was a deputy sheriff up there,” Boutchee explained. “Then, they called me back (to Pierre) where I became school resource officer, and that was a grand fit for me. I did it for 8 years.”
Afterwards, Boutchee recalled how he “went back to the street” for the Pierre Police Department before finally ending his law enforcement career as a sergeant.
As a police officer, Boutchee said he witnessed things that were “very tough” to deal with, but recalled crimes against children with the most disturbance.
“Working with kids, helping with kids, celebrating kids, I’ve just been protecting kids for a long time,” he said. “I’d like to say I treat all kids the same, but that’s not the truth. Some situations call for different strategies. I just try to do my best to help all kids, even the ones having a hard time, even if it’s my own kid, which sometimes it is.”
Turning to the pictures on his office wall, Boutchee explained that none of them were drawn by his own children.
“But then again,” he said, “These are still my kids. You could say I’ve had about 500 different kids since I’ve been here.”
