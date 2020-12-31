The fourth annual Randy Roede Memorial Coyote Calling Contest has split almost $6,000 of donations to local youth groups. “The three youth groups will be recognized with a check for $1,987.50 a piece,” said event organizer Chad Kiel. “So, we raised just a little under $6,000 this year for the memorial, which is great considering everything.”
The December 18-19 state-wide-entry contest was based out of the Grey Goose Motors shop north of Pierre. Kiel is annually by Bill Feller.
“We ended up with 37 two-man teams competing,” said Kiel. “There was a total of 66 coyotes brought in to weigh-ins.” Each team paid a $75 entry fee, and donated all furs to the youth benefit.
The youth groups are the Pierre Junior Shooters, the Fort Pierre Trap Shooters, and the Lake Sharpe Youth Shooters. The money provided to these groups comes from 15% of the take from all contest entry fees, along with rifle raffles and other raffles done at the contest. On top of that, the pelts from the coyotes weighed-in at the contest are purchased by Colt Furs, and the money from the furs is also put in the total funds split among these three youth shooting organizations.
“Giving back to the community is just one way to show my appreciation for what these youth organizations do for the future of the outdoors in South Dakota; especially in the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities,” said Kiel. “They help to mentor and inspire the next generation of hunters and anglers, and it is up to current sportsmen and women to recognize their importance if we want to continue the outdoor heritage we all know and love in this state. As the contest organizer, I believe in keeping our youth involved in the outdoors; whether it be hunting, fishing, shooting or trapping. And special thanks to our governor for being a champion of the outdoors and bringing awareness to keeping youth and families involved in the outdoors.”
“We also were able to have the TV show Country Outdoors With Mary & Mitch from the Outdoors Channel come and be part of the contest and do a story on the contest. The show will air December 31 at 6 p.m. CT on the Outdoors Channel,” said Kiel.
In the contest itself, the first place team was Eric Gregg of Pierre and Lance Perry of Blunt with eight coyotes total, winning $1,683. The second place team was Rocky Longbrake of Dupree and Terry Russell of Dupree with seven coyotes, winning $1,051.88.
The third place team was Nathan Barnes of Piedmont and Matt Neisen of Spearfish with six coyotes, winning $841.50. The fourth place team was Terry Fauth of Presho and Jim Smith of Blackhawk with six coyotes, winning $631.12. The tie between third and fourth place was broken by total coyote weight between both these teams.
The Big Dog was 42.12 pounds, and was bagged by the team of Lester Vig of Eagle Butte and Owen Garreaux of Eagle Butte, winning $722.50. The Little Dog was 19.72 lbs., and was bagged by the first place team of Gregg and Perry, winning $722.50.
“I give a huge thanks to all the volunteers who help us put on this contest,” said Kiel. “Without them donating their time to help with weigh-ins and putting this contest on — it would not happen.
I also thank the sponsors: Ray’s Garage, Robert Caulkins Ranch, WheelHouse Auto Body, Dakota Wild at Torilil Farms, Teton River Traders, Cholic Signs, Vortex Optics, Fox Pro Calls, Runnings Farm and Fleet, Delta Water Fowl Pierre Chapter, Double K Coyote Calling Contest, Pat Hoing and Jerry Hunsley.
“It is very humbling to have everyone support and be part of this contest, while helping to raise money for these youth groups in memory of Randy Roede. Randy was a long time state trapper for the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks. He and his wife Terrie were killed in a vehicle wreck four years ago. Randy was always happy to help out youth groups — so this is why we do this in memory of him and his wife, and to keep the South Dakota outdoor tradition alive in our youth.”
The annual contest is open state-wide to all who wish to competitively hunt coyotes and to anyone who just wants to donate to various local youth groups. The two-person teams must attend the registration and rules meeting on the first day of the event, at the Grey Goose Store near Pierre. After calling in coyotes from a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset, the teams must weigh-in their coyotes by 7 p.m. then there is the awards presentation. For more information, call Kiel at 222-1873 or Feller at 222-0601.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.