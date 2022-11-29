Christmas time for the youth centers in Pierre means special holiday-themed events for December. While children might be more concerned about what might be wrapped underneath the tree, there are plenty of activities taking place as well.

Area youth organizations provide an alternative to the lull that takes place during the holiday season. While most are hoping for whatever the newest release is for their gaming system of choice, youth coordinators hope they see the value of something more tangible.

Was the information in this article useful?


Phil Torres |  605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

Load comments