Christmas time for the youth centers in Pierre means special holiday-themed events for December. While children might be more concerned about what might be wrapped underneath the tree, there are plenty of activities taking place as well.
Area youth organizations provide an alternative to the lull that takes place during the holiday season. While most are hoping for whatever the newest release is for their gaming system of choice, youth coordinators hope they see the value of something more tangible.
YMCA Holiday Camp
The Oahe Family YMCA has a few special programs coming in December.
They’ll have an ongoing program called Schools Out Holiday Camp. This is all day programming for when school is out for Christmas break — Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.
“Its to give them something active to do, something fun to do,” youth development director Lisa Maunu said.
Through the winter months the YMCA is collecting new and gently used coats to give to children and adults in need. They will be setting out their own tree with tags of supplies they need. They are looking for things like dodgeballs and craft items.
They’ll have a pizza pool party taking place on Dec. 17 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for all first- through fifth-graders.
“Your generosity could make a lasting impact on the lives of so many in our Community. Last year we provided over $95,000 in scholarships to local kids, adults and families in our community,” CEO Aaron Fabel said in a press release.
Boys and Girls
Club toy drive
Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area hopes the Christmas time will be special for those that they are able to serve.
“We’re thankful that we do have a community that comes around and supports our local youth,” director Becky Spoehr said. “Our hardship right now is moreso staffing.”
The local youth center is at capacity at the number of kids they can serve. They are currently working with a donor to set up a scholarship program for their staffing.
“We want the right wheels on the bus and the right people on the bus,” coordinator Samson Boutchee said.
The organization is in the process of hiring more staff, which will hopefully alleviate the issue.
Aside from the staffing concerns, they are looking forward to decorating the center in a more festive fashion.
“Some of our kids maybe don't have a tree in their house, so we like to do that,” Boutchee said.
For those who want to contribute, the local Dollar Tree will have a donation box by the registers until Dec. 16. From those donations, children can pick out something for themselves or a relative.
“A lot of the kids go pick out stuff for their little brother or little sister and it really touches my heart,” he said.
They have already dispersed donated winter clothing ahead of the colder weather. Organizers ask to have all monies and donations are in by Dec. 14 so the kids can shop from Dec. 15 through Dec. 22.
SD Discovery Center's
McClure Christmas party
Traditionally speaking, one doesn’t connect Christmas time with scientific endeavors. Jennifer McIntyre at the South Dakota Discovery Center begs to differ.
The Discovery Center is having their McClure Christmas party on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. The festivities will include hands-on science exhibits, ornament making and a Christmas sky star show.
“It's a chance to come and celebrate the science-y side of Christmas,” McIntyre said.
In regards to the star show, she said “it kinda connects what's around us and the holidays.”
The show will be specifically geared towards the winter sky and the constellations visible this time of year.
