Zebra Mussels found in aquarium products

Recently, natural resource agencies were notified zebra mussels were present in moss balls (a type of algae sold in association with betas and other aquarium fish) sold at local pet stores throughout the state and on a national level.
According to the release, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks wants customers and store owners to properly dispose of moss balls by placing them in a bag, freezing them, and discarding the contents into the trash.
“The department requests that customers and store owners do not dispose of moss balls down the drain, toilet or other water sources, as this could allow zebra mussels to spread further,” said Tanner Davis, GF&P’s statewide aquatic invasive species coordinator. “South Dakota pet stores and known distributors have been made aware of the situation and have removed all moss balls from their available inventory. We greatly appreciate their immediate action in doing so.”
Zebra mussels are an aquatic invasive species, originally from the Caspian Sea region of Asia. They can become established in high densities in lakes and cause significant damage to hydropower and industrial cooling systems, municipal and irrigation water supplies, and boat motors.
South Dakota lakes currently infested with zebra mussels include McCook, Yankton, Cochrane, Kampeska, Pickerel, Lewis and Clark, Francis Case, and Sharpe.
