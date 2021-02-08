Zonta Closet helps job applicants/workers with free business attire

Applying for any job or applying for a better job can sometimes be a job in and of itself. When entering the business world, a good impression includes the right clothing. Yet, while some people give their all in striving for that often imposing interview, their personal work-environment wardrobe cannot be improved until they have an income from that beginning or improving job.
To help with this chicken-before-the egg dilemma, the Zonta Closet, sponsored by The Right Turn for the Pierre and Fort Pierre area, can help with a person having the right attire for interviews or for their work in general. The Zonta Closet can be accessed at The Right Turn Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are grateful for the assistance of Zonta Club members so that community members in the area have the opportunity to select business attire,” said Nancy Schlichenmayer of The Right Turn in Pierre.
“The Zonta Closet has been going for 10 or 12 years,” said Laurie Gustafson, Zonta Service events co-chair. “The majority of the business clothes have been donated by our Zonta members over the years. We are pleased to offer these clothes at no cost to the community, for anyone needing them for interviews or for their work attire. We are also offering these clothes to the recent fire victims in Pierre.
Do people using the Closet keep the clothes after their job interviews, or clean them and return them?
“They keep the clothes. There is no charge for the clothing. Individuals can come for clothing for interviews, before starting work or while maintaining a job,” said Schlichenmayer.
What sizes do you have?
“We have a variety of sizes available. The clothing items are in good condition. Some clothing items are donated with tags attached. Volunteers use their best judgement to determine if the donated clothing is modern business style. Business attire are available for women and men.”
Are you always accepting donations?
“We are always accepting donations of business attire that is in good condition. We appreciate donations from businesses that are reducing their inventory for various reasons.”
Shoes as well?
“We have some shoes, and some of them have the tags attached.”
“We are so appreciative of the Zonta members who come and organize the clothing and shoes. We have had some other volunteers who have provided assistance, too. Because we receive donations, we rely on volunteers to place the donated items on racks by size and style. Donations of shelving units would help with the organization of the Zonta Closet. We would welcome an Eagle Scout or someone who is looking for a project to design and build shelving units to optimize the space available at The Right Turn,” said Schlichenmayer.
The Pierre/Fort Pierre Zonta Club began in 1955, with the mission of being “... a service organization dedicated to advancing the economic status of women and to improving the health and welfare of women.” The 2020-2021 leaders are President Jane Beer, Vice President Callie Iversen, Secretary Alison Jares, Treasurer Laurie Gustafson, and board members Laurie Schultz, Samantha Hynes, Denise Luckhurst, and Vicki Murray.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.