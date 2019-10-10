Conservation of the Badlands Bison with park expansion

Bison with calf at Badlands National Park (photo by Brian Kenner — NPF)

Conservation efforts for the American Bison in Badlands National Park began when 50 bison were reintroduced to the park during the 1960s, followed by an additional 20 bison in the 1980s. Today, the population has reached approximately 1,200 bison.

Badlands National Park is working to expand the bison’s range within the park. To accomplish this objective, the park worked in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service and other partners to secure a land swap with its neighbor, the Don Kelly Ranch, freeing up land for bison migration. This project will add an additional 22,000 acres, providing the bison more than 80,000 acres to roam within the park.

The project also provided fencing to ensure that cattle on nearby ranches do not intermingle with the bison. An old boundary fence will now be replaced with woven wire bison fence and cattle guards will be installed along the roads. Funds for the project were appropriated by Congress and made available to the National Park Service for its 100-year anniversary. These grants were then met with the required 50 percent match from private funding, including $255,000 from the National Park Foundation.

Now that the bison population is close to 1,200, the herd is officially above the necessary number to be considered a “conservation herd.” This classification indicates that the population should be able to reproduce and increase their numbers naturally.

