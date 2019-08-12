In the August 12 issue’s “Tales on the River looks at 1874 Custer Expedition’s route” an editorial comment was inadvertently included. Speaker Paul Horsted clearly stated according to the government at the time exceptions existed for the United States government to send representatives into certain treaty areas. The photos being the focus of his presentation, Horsted relayed that the exploratory expedition in 1874 was sanctioned by the United States government as one of those exceptions. Congress received a full report of the expedition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.