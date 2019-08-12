In the August 12 issue’s “Tales on the River looks at 1874 Custer Expedition’s route” an editorial comment was inadvertently included. Speaker Paul Horsted clearly stated according to the government at the time exceptions existed for the United States government to send representatives into certain treaty areas. The photos being the focus of his presentation, Horsted relayed that the exploratory expedition in 1874 was sanctioned by the United States government as one of those exceptions. Congress received a full report of the expedition.

