COVID-19, By The Numbers

10,442

COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

150

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S.

14

COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

1

Death attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

1,006

COVID-19 tests administered in South Dakota.

291

Tests in South Dakota with results pending.

7

Number of counties reporting positive cases in South Dakota, including Beadle, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Davison, McCook, Minnehaha and Pennington.

Tags

Load comments