7,038 COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 97 Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. 11 COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 1 Death attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota 912 COVID-19 tests administered in South Dakota. 350 Tests in South Dakota with results pending. 7 Number of counties reporting positive cases in South Dakota, including Beadle, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Davison, McCook, Minnehaha and Pennington.

