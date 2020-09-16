Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

4 (Same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m Wednesday.

29 (+ 7 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

4 (- 1 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

6,571,867

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

195,053

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

17,291 (+ 490 from Monday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

2,442 (- 57 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

192 (+ 8 from Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

139 (+ 29 from Monday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

