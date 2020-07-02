Daughters of Revolution donate to American Legion Cabin

Spirit of the Prairie DAR members donated $150 to Pierre's American Legion Post 8 Cabin restoration fund. From left are Virginia Hanson, Connie Grittner, Ted Spencer, and Betsy Pollock.

 courtesy photo

Pierre's Spirit of the Prairie Chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution (DAR) recently hosted Ted Spencer, past commander Pierre American Legion Post No.8, at the DAR local July meeting.

Spencer presented what Post 8 is doing to restore the cabin, which is in need of major repairs. Under the supervision of Absolute Log Homes and Cabins in Whitewood, members will begin in mid-July to replace deteriorated logs with new timbers and re-stain the exterior to improve protection.

Spirit of the Prairie DAR members donated $150 to Pierre's American Legion Post 8 Cabin restoration fund.

The cabin in downtown Pierre is registered in the National Register of Historic Places. The DAR donation will support the preservation of the Cabin.

Founded to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was started in 1890. Spirit of the Prairie is Central South Dakota’s affiliate chapter, with members living in Pierre and the Central S.D. area.

For more information, or to donate, contact Ron LeBeau at 605-224-7681.

