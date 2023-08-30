Welcome to the Potrzeba Agency! We are happy you are here.

Our office has been servicing the Pierre area since 2003, and can cover all your insurance needs including Auto insurance, Home Insurance, Life Insurance, Renters Insurance, Business Insurance, Boat Insurance, Motorcycle Insurance and Farm Insurance. We will even write a policy on your Pet. If you are looking for a team that still provides service, we strive to beat your expectations. We truly believe in a personal touch and customer service, so whether you are looking to insure your first apartment, your forever home, your family’s farming operation, or your family's legacy with life insurance, our team will go above and beyond to take care of your needs make you feel welcome. We are experienced in providing insurance and financial services. Call or contact us as we want to help you achieve your 2023 financial goals! We serve the entire states of South Dakota and Nebraska. Our office focuses on relocation to Pierre/Fort Pierre and all of our surrounding counties. Locally, we serve the towns of Pierre/Fort Pierre and Gregory with walk in locations. Farm/Ranch insurance is our specialty in Central South Dakota and Nebraska. When you arrive, you'll be greeted with a cozy reception area and offered coffee, tea, soft drinks and a snack during your visit. Please contact us for a quote on car insurance, home insurance, life insurance, business insurance and health insurance. Remember us for your Farm/Ranch needs as well. We want to be your first & only choice for insurance and financial services.
