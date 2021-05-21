Welcome to the second installment of “Discovery Digest,” a monthly column with the Capital Journal that looks at the stories and ideas floating around the South Dakota Discovery Center (SDDC) community.
The weather is warming, birds are singing, and Discovery Center staff are getting ready for a wonderful summer. This month, the SDDC welcomed four amazing summer interns who are plunging full steam ahead, developing and implementing a number of summer camps.
Through the hustle and bustle of summer preparations, several new programs also wrapped up that centered around tackling pollution.
Fridays at the Center preschoolers journeyed outside to pick up trash, and with the National Geographic Debris Tracker, citizen scientists cataloged nearly 200 collection events in the state. This season’s last Discovery on Tap session featured National Geographic Explorer, Justine Ammendolia, a marine biologist, plastic pollution researcher, and science communicator based out of Toronto, Canada. Justine shared her deep passion for protecting our planet, and her approach to better understand the issue of plastic pollution using citizen science tools and developing monitoring techniques. If you missed her presentation you can catch it on our FB Live and YouTube channels.
After being cooped up inside, people are starting to shake off winter hibernation-mode. Outdoor activities boomed in 2020 with bicycle sales soaring and first time campers going to state parks in droves (the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area near Yankton hit 1 million visitors, Custer State Park hit 2 million).
In short, between binging Netflix, people moved and got outside like never before. We shall see how many of those bikes collect dust in 2021, but the outdoors trend does not look to be slowing in 2021. This is good news for our overall health. Negative thoughts and stress can make muscles weaker and impact our wellness. The use of our parks and other outdoor spaces is one of the best ways to enhance not only physical health but mental health too. Whether it is hiking a trail at the LaFramboise Island Nature Area, stepping into your backyard or participating in a community event, your interactions with nature this summer cannot go amiss. Just remember, whatever you end up doing, wear sunblock, don’t litter and have fun.
Getting young explorers outside, along with giving kids the tools for making healthy choices throughout their life, is the focus of several SDDC summer camps, and on Saturday, May 29, 2021, people can preview one of our camps through a “Fit Marathon Challenge’’ at Drifter’s Bar and Grill. Get outside and in on the fun; join the SDDC on the Drifter’s patio to move, play, explore and compete in a healthy living marathon.
The SDDC is dedicated to empowering all Peoples of the Great Plains through hands-on experiences that inspire scientific thinking. Follow the SDDC on Facebook for day-to-day updates and highlights, and learn more about its mission, programs for all ages, professional development courses, and popular exhibit hall by visiting sd-discovery.org.
