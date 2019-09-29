Down by the Old Missouri

100 Years Ago
Elsewhere in this paper is a call to the women voters of Hughes County to attend a mass meeting at the courthouse in Pierre, Friday October 17, for the purpose of perfecting an organization and electing delegates to the convention of the South Dakota League of Women Voters which meets in Mitchell October 23, 24, 25, which is immediately after the meeting of the State Federation of Women’s Clubs at that place. Since there seems to be some uncertainty in the minds of many as to just what the League of Women Voters is, an explanation of its purposes and aims is proper at this time. The League of Women Voters is a nation-wide organization, formed in St. Louis, March 24-29, 1919, in connection with the 50th annual convention of the National American Woman Suffrage Association. This association invited women voters to attend and urged them to organize in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the first grant of woman suffrage in the world on equal terms as men. It is only a question of a few months before all the women of this country, over twenty-one years of age, are qualified voters. There is no longer any question of whether or not you favor woman suffrage; that is a dead issue and belongs in the archives of time. It is to help women meet this responsibility that the League of Women Voters is formed.
50 Years Ago
The Pierre City Commissioners were told Tuesday night that Pierre power consumption would be 4½ times what it is now in 16 years, and that provisions must be taken to provide for it. Consulting engineer Chuck Bellin made the presentation of the long range power program for Pierre, on the basis of past growth and power use, and came up with a population of 25,000, a proposed cost of $6,526,000 and underground wiring. He said that Pierre should go to a larger KV service, which will do away with numerous transformers throughout the city and should provide for underground service throughout. He said that the underground service would be slightly more costly, initially, but would end up costing about the same in the long run. He also said that, by 1975, Pierre will have used up the city’s allocation of power from the Bureau and will have to go to other sources than the present Bureau of Reclamation hydro source of the Oahe Dam. He added that the present Pierre power facilities are fine, but that the distribution system is not up to par, and hence the outages at problem times.
25 Years Ago
The newest teaching tool at the South Dakota Discovery Center & Aquarium has been unveiled: a 12 ½ inch telescope that is one of the largest in the state. “My hope is to set up a small observatory outside of town. It would give us a public observatory,” said Craig DeTample, executive director of the Discovery Center. The telescope was owned by Byrn Klocker and was donated by Klocker’s Furniture. It was used last summer for some star parties. About 74 people used it to see the comet impact with Jupiter. The telescope was unveiled during a special program acknowledging original board members, founders and businesses that have contributed to the Discovery Center. As the Discovery Center embarks on its fifth year in operation, it is raising money for two projects: The Magic School Bus and acquiring a second Starlab planetarium. These projects will add another activity area for children and reduce the cost of current planetarium shows to schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.