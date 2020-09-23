I did something last week I’ve never done before. I voted, meaning I voted for the first time on the first day absentee or early voting became available for the upcoming November election.
Whether a person casts a ballot by mail, in-person at the courthouse, or while present at a polling station on election day, the importance of participating in our democratic process is connected to the expression of one’s Christian faith. We are blessed to live in a country where the people have voice through the ballot box.
The original audiences to which Jesus and the apostles spoke and ministered would not have had the slightest imagination of a nation such as ours, where such power is entrusted to the citizens of the land. Their world was one of domination by the governing authorities and submission at the point of a sword for the people.
Though we often grumble about the state of our democracy and the many imperfections of our governmental systems, comparing our situation today with the situation back then… there really is no comparison.
I urge everyone who is able legally to vote to do so. That said, my long-standing practice as a pastor is that I will not tell anyone how one should vote. I realize there are other pastors who hold a different opinion on this matter. My position is grounded in the freedom of will and of conscience that each person must work out in relationship with and guidance from the Lord.
I’m glad to share Scriptural perspectives, along with views and reflections that have been established in community discussion as a means of support to those discerning how to vote.
In the United Methodist Church, we’ve developed a considerable number of statements and positions covering a large variety of issues we face together in society, such as economics, relationships and the environment, etc. From a foundation in scriptural teachings, these have been created and affirmed by our global body known as the General Conference. The General Conference is the authoritative voice for what United Methodists believe and encourage. Yet, not all United Methodists are alike in their beliefs and opinions and there is freedom to disagree. What binds us together is the person and work of Jesus Christ, such that we strive for unity in the essentials, liberty in the non-essentials, and love for one another in all things.
One area of broad agreement has been our consistent opposition to all forms of gambling. I’ve witnessed persons all along the theological and political spectrum come to common agreement with our statement that “Gambling is a menace to society, deadly to the best interests of moral, social, economic, and spiritual life, [and] destructive of good government.” Others take exception with this position and possibly choose to support or participate in gaming. They are free to do so. The representative and collective voice of the United Methodist faith community has spoken and remains as guidance for those seeking direction in their personal decisions whether to participate or perhaps in casting a vote on gaming measures appearing on a ballot.
If, however, I would insist folks rally around a particular candidate or demand a “yes” or a “no” vote on certain issues (even on gaming issues), I’d be exceeding my authority. What I do counsel and expect is that the primary factor leading to any particular ballot decision stems not from party loyalty, political opinion or potential personal advantage, but emerges out of prayer and God influenced personal convictions. Draw from the wisdom of the faith community. Seek God to shape your conscience and then vote your conscience.
As followers of Jesus Christ, we vote not to advance creation of a theocracy, where religious doctrine and dogma hold power and control over the inhabitants. We vote not simply to advance our political beliefs and opinions. We vote because it is our right and responsibility to do so. We vote because God can and does work through this process to shape our world such that justice, that shalom would increase, that more people… that all people might experience quiet and peaceable and abundant lives. Seek God’s counsel and please vote accordingly.
