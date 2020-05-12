The South Dakota Attorney General’s office has released its official ballot explanation for the November 2020 general election.

Constitutional Amendment B is entitled “An amendment to the South Dakota Constitution authorizing the Legislature to allow sports wagering in Deadwood.”

Explanation: The constitution currently authorizes the legislature to allow certain types of gaming in the city of Deadwood: roulette, keno, craps, limited card games, and slot machines. This constitutional amendment authorizes the legislature to also include wagering on sporting events as a type of gaming allowed in Deadwood. Under federal law, any gaming authorized by the legislature to be offered in Deadwood would also be allowed at on-reservation tribal casinos

upon amendments to current tribal gaming compacts. Vote ‘Yes' to adopt the amendment. Vote "No" to leave the constitution as it is.

