Matthew 15:27. She replied, "That's true, Lord, but even dogs are allowed to eat the scraps that fall beneath their masters' table.”
Canada geese have made Pierre a popular migration destination. I suppose, to them, it’s like their version of Club Med. When the migration season is right — they're everywhere and in numbers strong.
Some time back a few of them happened to grace our front yard. I even tossed out some stale bread scraps. Scraps! That’s not what comes to mind when we think of a night out on the town coupled with a magnificent dining experience. Yet even in the year 2020, there are people in the world who would be thrilled with the scraps which fall from most any American table.
My mother told the story of a friend who was held in a Nazi prison camp during WWII. Food was more than scarce. Towards the end of the war in Europe the food source was virtually depleted. Therefore, the women in this prison camp were turned out to pasture, literally, as a food supplement. The human stomach was not designed to properly digest grass. You can survive and even derive some meager nutritional benefit, but the trade-off will be long-lasting side effects.
In city slums some elderly people have been discovered dining on cans of dog food simply because it's more affordable than Grade A meats. Stranger things have happened in the quest for human survival.
However, I can just imagine what the scraps of heaven must look like. Perhaps a Chicken Cordon Bleu with Green Bean Almandine? For certain, whatever falls from heaven’s table would be a spectacular dining experience. The Gentle woman in the above Scripture knew that whatever Jesus had - she wanted. Even if it happened to be scraps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.