On Wednesday, July 1, the state employees are hosting a blood drive at the Capitol Lake Visitors Center in Pierre. It opens at 10 a.m. and runs to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged. To set an appointment contact head coordinator Michelle DeyoAmende at 773-4479.
On Monday, July 13, the Blunt Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a drive at 208 N. Main Street in Blunt. It opens at 9 a.m. and runs to 1 p.m. The head coordinator is Juliane Heuertz at 280-7364.
On Tuesday, July 14, the Pierre Lutheran Memorial Church is hosting a drive at 320 E. Prospect in Pierre. It opens at 9:30 a.m. and runs to 3:15 p.m. The head coordinator is Joyce Tipton at 280-4978
On Thursday, July 30, the Onida Phoenix Center is hosting a blood drive in Onida, It starts at 1 p.m. and runs to 5:30 p.m. The head coordinator is Mary Jo Stier at 258-2618.
Vitalant blood services is now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
- Appointments are strongly recommended.
- Do not donate if you are sick.
- This antibody test does not test for the presence of COVID-19 disease.
- All successful donations will be tested for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
- Donors can view results in your online donor account 2 weeks after you donate.
