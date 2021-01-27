COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the South Dakota Department of Human Resources.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion-spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Every day in January, self-guided Bald Eagle walk-in-the-park beginning at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area welcome center, with stops along asphalt trail and road surfaces. Includes stations where you may see and get information on Bald Eagles. Maximum trail distance is two miles. Park entry fee is required.
Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). Agricultural producers and private landowners have until Feb. 12 to sign up. The competitive, USDA Farm Service Agency program provides annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation. Contact: Taylor Paye — FSA, 605-352-1161, Taylor.paye@usda.gov.
South Dakota Department of Transportation’s “Name the Snowplow Contest”, through Jan. 31. Website https://dot.sd.gov/contest. The South Dakota Department of Transportation wants the public to name 12 of its snowplows. People of all ages can enter imaginative names to name 12 snowplows.
Thursday, January 28
Tuesdays and Thursdays Storytime at Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre, East Church Street, 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., through Feb 3, website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Onida Community Blood Drive at Phoenix Center 110 S. Main St. in Onida, 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., coordinated by Mary Jo Stier, call 605-258-2618.
Community Banquet — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
Family Financial Literacy with The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave. Pierre. To register, call 605-773-4755. Activities geared toward Pre-kindergarten — second grade level. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Contact: kbly@midconetwork.com. FREE due to funding from the Family First Initiative.
South Dakota Focus on PBS: Merger of the Departments of Agriculture and Environment & Natural Resources. 8 p.m. CT on SDPB1 and SDPB.org. Joining host Jackie Hendry, via Zoom, are Doug Sombke, president S.D. Farmers Union, and Scott VanderWal, president of the S.D. Farm Bureau. The two organizations have different stances on the proposed merger.
Friday, January 29
Onida Community Blood Drive at Phoenix Center 110 S. Main St. in Onida, 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., coordinated by Mary Jo Stier, call 605-258-2618
T.F. Riggs High School one-act plays, 7-9:30 p.m. in Riggs Theatre. $3 student, $5 adult.
Sunday, January 31
Walk for Life and Hour of Reflection program. An outdoor walk in Pierre of Pro-Life people holding signs in support of Life. Start at back parking lot of Capitol building at noon and return to Capitol for refreshments before the 2 p.m. Hour of Reflection program with South Dakota State Treasurer Josh Haeder as keynote speaker and also Dr. Pat Castle of Life Runners.
Theology on Tap (without the tap). Dr. Pat Castle, founder of Life Runners, speaks on Faith, Activism, Courts & Education in the church sanctuary Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre, 7-8:30 p.m. Website https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=pierre%20life%20runners. Contact: Joan Schueller at 605-224-0252 or Kathy Anderson, email dougandjoan@pie.midco.net. Free to all.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.