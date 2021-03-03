Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Thursday, March 4
Battle of the Chambers blood drive, at the S.D. State Capitol, 500 East Capitol Avenue in Pierre. Coordinated by Jenae Hansen, 605-380-4183. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Shop Where I Live Vendor Set Up Webinar. This webinar will walk you through the steps necessary to get your business successfully listed on the marketplace to sell. We’ll cover how to register your business, set up your store settings, and list your first products (including different product types). Noon to 1 p.m. Website: https://www.shopwhereilive.com/webinars/. Free.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon — 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
Friday, March 5
Mar 05 — Mar 11. Pierre Players Community Theatre virtual production of “The First Step.” Inspired by a true story of New Year’s resolutions, friendship and purpose in Hot Springs, S.D. By next year these friends will be strong enough to climb the steps to the top of Veterans Hill. The production will be available to view starting Friday, March 5, at 5 p.m., through Thursday, March 11, at midnight CST. To sign up for the video link, visit www.pierreplayers.com/gettickets/onlineticketpurchase. Email info@pierreplayers.com. Website: http://www.pierreplayers.com. Contact: info@pierreplayers.com. Free will offering.
SDSU Extension hosts 6-week program Money Talk for Women, become more confident in financial decisions and improve long-term financial security. Financial basics, insurance, investing, retirement and planning for future life events. Concludes March 5. Complete assignments online, and meet once a week virtually with group and facilitator. Live online session. 6:30-8pm CST. Fee of $50 (scholarships are available) includes book “Money Talk: A Financial Guide for Women.” For iInformation / register, visit SDSU Extension event site.
Saturday, March 6
Family Fun Take-to-Make Saturday: Lion/Lamb Plate. The South Dakota State Historical Society Museum will hold their next “take-to-make” Saturday Family Fun program March 6 from 10-11:30 a.m. The hands-on project for March is a Lion/Lamb hanging plate. Visitors pick up a bag with materials and instructions and take the project home to complete. In addition to the written instructions in the bag, project video instructions are posted on the Museum’s website at https://history.sd.gov/museum/education.aspx. 10:00 AM — 11:30 AM
Website: http://www.history.sd.gov. Location: Cultural Heritage Center 900 Governors Drive Pierre. Contact: Ronette Rumpca, curator of interpretation, 605-773-6011
Email: ronette.rumpca@state.sd.us. Free.
