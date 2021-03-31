Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
The Pierre Elk’s Lodge sponsored 68th annual Easter Egg Hunt held on the S.D. Governor’s Residence lawn on April 4, at 1 p.m. “It has been my pleasure to serve as chairman of the Elks Easter Egg Hunt for 30-plus years. This event is the oldest and largest family event in the state of S.D., with 1,500 children ages up to 12 years participating each year,” said Steven Wegman. To volunteer to help stuff eggs before the event, or help on Easter morning, call Wegman at 605-295-1221.
Thursday, April 1
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon — 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Friday, April 2
Fish fry fundraisers. The Izaak Walton League Sunshine Chapter in Pierre, 1200 Izaak Walton Drive, invites you to their drive-through fish frys every Friday through Lent (to April 2), 5-7 p.m.
Fried fish, hot side, cole-slaw & dinner roll. Drive up service only. $10 suggested donation. Proceeds support Sunshine Chapter projects.
Sunday, April 4
Monday, April 5
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre). The board meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club #1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota in Pierre. All welcome: have great speakers and almost 100 members — all ages, all occupations, all great people. Service organization.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.
Fort Pierre City Council meets first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Drive.
