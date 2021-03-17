Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion - spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Thursday, March 18
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon - 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827
Community Banquet every Thursday - Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Vegetable gardening at East Pierre Landscape & Garden Center. Learn how to get ready for the Spring 2021 growing season. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Website https://www.facebook.com/events/1085711895268135. Free.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com..
Friday, March 19
Fish fry fundraisers. The Izaak Walton League Sunshine Chapter in Pierre, 1200 Izaak Walton Drive, invites you to their drive-through fish frys every Friday through Lent (to April 2), 5-7 p.m. Fried fish, hot side, cole-slaw & dinner roll. Drive up service only. $10 suggested donation. Proceeds support Sunshine Chapter projects.
Saturday, March 20
Pierre's Boy Scout Troop 27’s Pinewood Derby at Northridge Plaza (1516 N. Harrison Ave.). Come support the local troop and cheer on their derby cars. Love In The Air Vendor Show at Pierre Senior Citizens Center (401 W Pleasant Dr, Pierre). 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Contact: Megan Herman 605-895-2461 or 605-951-6207. Free.
Sunday, March 21
Love In The Air Vendor Show at Pierre Senior Citizens Center (401 W Pleasant Dr, Pierre). 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Contact: Megan Herman 605-895-2461 or 605-951-6207. Free.
Discovery on Tap: Egypt. Special Women in Science edition of Discovery on Tap during Women's History Month. National Geographic Explorer and archaeologist Nora Shawki will join us virtually to talk about life on a dig and how, exactly, one becomes an Egyptologist. Lecture with a presentation and time for Q&A. Simul-stream to Facebook. Sign up to receive the Zoom link prior to the event so you can ask questions in person. 3-4 p.m. Free with donation requested. Website http://www.sd-discovery.org. Contact: 605-224-8295.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
