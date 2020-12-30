Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the South Dakota Department of Human Resources.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Thursday
Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.
Pierre area’s Randy Roede Memorial Coyote Calling Contest airing on the TV show Country Outdoors With Mary & Mitch from the Outdoors Channel. 6 p.m. CT on the Outdoors Channel.
Friday
Every day in January, self-guided Bald Eagle walk-in-the-park beginning at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area welcome center, with stops along asphalt trail and road surfaces. Includes stations where you may see and get information on Bald Eagles. Maximum trail distance is two miles. Park entry fee is required.
Monday
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E. Hustan Ave., Fort Pierre). The board meets the second Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club No. 1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota in Pierre. All welcome: have great speakers and almost 100 members — all ages, all occupations, all great people. Service organization.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.
Fort Pierre City Council meets first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the South Dakota Municipal League at 208 Island Drive.
Canvasback Art Club, first Monday of every month. 7-9 p.m. at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church. Contact: Bev Letellier 605-224-7993, ranchvet66@yahoo.com.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
