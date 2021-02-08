COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the South Dakota Department of Human Resources.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). Agricultural producers and private landowners have until February 12 to sign up. The competitive, USDA Farm Service Agency program provides annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation. Contact: Taylor Paye — FSA, 605-352-1161, Taylor.paye@usda.gov.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
The Right Turn’s 50/50 Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle continues every Tuesday with weekly drawings on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. until the Ace of Hearts is drawn for the grand prize. Contact: The Right Turn, nancys@midconetwork.com. Tickets are 5 for $20 or 1 for $5.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
SDSU Extension hosts 6-week program Money Talk for Women, become more confident in financial decisions and improve long-term financial security. Financial basics, insurance, investing, retirement and planning for future life events. Concludes March 5. Complete assignments online, and meet once a week virtually with group and facilitator. Live online sessions are Tuesdays, February 2, 9, 16, 23, and March 2, 6:30-8 p.m. CST. Fee of $50 (scholarships are available) includes book “Money Talk: A Financial Guide for Women.” For information or to register, visit SDSU Extension event site.
Parent/Teacher Conferences at Pierre District Elementary Schools, 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
History and Heritage Book Club, 7 p.m. Zoom Web Conferencing. Author Craig Volk showcases the women who guided their families through adversity in “Dust Bowl Book of Days, 1932.” Based on Great Depression-era diaries of his grandmother and an unpublished memoir of his mother. All welcome to participate via Zoom. Call Kim Hunt at 605-773-6001 or email kim.hunt@state.sd.us to receive sign-on instructions. Book sold in the Heritage Store at the Cultural Heritage Center.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Galentine’s Sip & Shop. Gather your girl’s for a night of wine tasting & shopping some of the area’s top vendors. Try 12 varietals and receive a wine glass all the while treating yourself to a little retail therapy.
Feeding South Dakota needs volunteers to assemble boxes for food distribution. Website feedingsouthdakota.org/volunteer, click on “Join the Fight Against Hunger” and choose the Pierre location. Need people 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. all weekdays. The warehouse is at 20562 Grace Avenue, south of highway 14, just east of Truck Stop and Titan Machinery.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Parent/Teacher Conferences at all Pierre District Schools, H.S. and GMMS 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., elementary schools 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.