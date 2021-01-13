COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Every day in January, self-guided Bald Eagle walk-in-the-park beginning at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area welcome center, with stops along asphalt trail and road surfaces. Includes stations where you may see and get information on Bald Eagles. Maximum trail distance is two miles. Park entry fee is required.
1,500 LIGHTS. First United Methodist Church’s display of 1,500 lights near the intersection of N. Central Avenue and W. Capitol Avenue. Each light represents the life of a South Dakota person loved and now gone because of COVID. Display planned to be lit for a week.
Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). Agricultural producers and private landowners have until February 12 to sign up. The competitive, USDA Farm Service Agency program provides annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation. Contact: Taylor Paye — FSA, 605-352-1161, Taylor.paye@usda.gov.
Thursday, January 14
Community Banquet — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
Biting Hurts. Learn reasons a child might bite, strategies to help you cope with the child doing the biting and the one being bit. 6-8 p.m. online with The Right Turn. To register: call 773-4755 or email kbly@midconetwork.com. $5.
Saturday, January 16
Try out new soccer darts, floor hockey, Nerf wars and dodgeball at the City Recreational Facility, which is attached to the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area. For kids ages 8 through 12, with mandatory registration at https://secure.rec1.com/catalog. 9-10 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m. $5. The facility and equipment can be rented for parties; contact City of Pierre website or call 773-7407.
Monday, January 18
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E. Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre). The board meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club No. 1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota in Pierre. All welcome: have great speakers and almost 100 members — all ages, all occupations, all great people. Service organization.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.
Fort Pierre City Council meets first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Drive.
