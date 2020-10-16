Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Game, Fish and Parks’ free “Creatures of the Night Hide & Seek” at LaFramboise & Farm Islands. All of October; entry deadline Nov 1. Keep track of code words on each animal sign and email them with your selfie to parkinfo@state.sd.us. One email randomly selected the winner at each location. Prize is a gift set — constellation throw blanket, combination lantern/flashlight, and “I love the night life” large zippered tote bag.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
CCC CDL Class. Capital City Campus. For more information: info@capitalcitycampus.org, https://capitalcitycampus.org/academics/cdl-classes/. $195 per student.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, parking lot in Pierre (corner of Sioux Ave. and Coteau St.), from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information https://www.facebook.com/capcityfarmersmarket.
Zoom Basic Spanish for Kids (Ages 6 to 10). Zoom Classes. For more information: 773-2160, info@capitalcitycampus.org, http://capitalcitycampus.org. $150.00 plus book ($12 plus tax).
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Oct 17 and 18: Hunter’s Wives Weekend. Northridge Plaza 1616 N. Harrison Avenue Pierre. For more information: Northridge Plaza, 605-222-8292, glennis@zmidwest.com, https://www.facebook.com/PierreShopping/. FREE
Fall Wine Walk. 339 S Pierre St Pierre, SD 57501 and Pierre St. businesses. For more information: April Stromer, 605-454-8471 Cell, 605-945-2441 store, april@thealleyexchange.com. $30 single ticket and $55 couples ticket.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Pierre Riggs Band car wash fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Super Wash, 1100 N. Garfield Ave., free will donation, help the Riggs Band upperclassmen earn their way to a trip this spring.
October 18-24 is National Friends of Libraries Week. The Rawlins Library Friends book sale to benefit the library, and a food drive to benefit PARS. Library Friends groups, non-profit, are made up of volunteers, and need new members. Website https://rawlinsfriends.weebly.com/. Shop the book sale, visit with Friends members, and bring a few non-perishable food items to support the Pierre/Ft.Pierre communities.
Monday, Oct. 19
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, Pierre, 6 p.m.
MOVE Your Body: learn about child growth & development. The Right Turn. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information & to register: 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. FREE
Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group. Sanford Clinic Pierre 521 E Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501. For more information: Angie Bollweg, 605-945-5560, angie.bollweg@sanfordhealth.org, http://www.sanfordhealth.org.
The T.F. Riggs High School indoor marching band performance initially set for Oct. 5 has been postponed to Monday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.
Basic Dog Obedience Class. Boys & Girls Club in the gymnasium in Pierre. For more information: 773-2160, info@capitalcitycampus.org, http://capitalcitycampus.org. Cost of class $40.
English As A Second Language (ESL). The Right Turn. For more information: 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Fort Pierre City Council meeting, starts at 6:30 p.m. The Council meets the 1st and 3rd Monday of every month. Currently meeting at the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Drive.
As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, the following organizations in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area are still closed to the public:
S.D. Department of Veterans Affairs: closed to in-person services. Call 333-6869 for assistance.
Social Security Administration: local office closed to public entry.
