COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). Agricultural producers and private landowners have until Feb. 12 to sign up. The competitive, USDA Farm Service Agency program provides annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation. Contact: Taylor Paye — FSA, 605-352-1161, Taylor.paye@usda.gov.
Thursday, Feb. 4
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency in South Dakota is hosting a webinar at noon CST. Will share details and answer questions about the Quality Loss Adjustment Program (QLA). Contact: Taylor Paye, program technician FSA, phone 605-352-1161 or email Taylor.paye@usda.gov.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
Ice-fishing seminar with pro Scott Brauer on Facebook Live on Runnings Facebook Page (@myrunnings at 7 p.m. Each event answers audience questions; register for prizes. Free.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Pierre American Legion Auxiliary Unit 8’s 2nd annual Vendor Show & Fundraiser, to benefit the local Sleep in Heavenly Peace — Pierre Chapter’s “no kids sleep on the floor in our community” program. This program builds beds and donates them to children in the Pierre/Fort Pierre Community. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, 714 North Grand, Pierre.
Sunday, Feb. 7
Free take-to-make star quilt ornament at Cultural Heritage Center. Pick up the kit and free ice cream, from 1-3 p.m. Call 605-773-3458.
