COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the South Dakota Department of Human Resources.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Every day in January, self-guided Bald Eagle walk-in-the-park beginning at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area welcome center, with stops along asphalt trail and road surfaces. Includes stations where you may see and get information on Bald Eagles. Maximum trail distance is two miles. Park entry fee is required.
Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). Agricultural producers and private landowners have until February 12 to sign up. The competitive, USDA Farm Service Agency program provides annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation. Contact: Taylor Paye — FSA, 605-352-1161, Taylor.paye@usda.gov.
South Dakota Department of Transportation’s “Name the Snowplow Contest,” through Jan. 31. Website https://dot.sd.gov/contest. The S.D. Dept. of Transportation wants the public to name 12 of its snowplows. People of all ages can enter imaginative names to name 12 snowplows.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com.
Monday, January 25
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E. Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre). The board meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club No. 1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota in Pierre. All welcome: have great speakers and almost 100 members — all ages, all occupations, all great people. Service organization.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
SDSU Extension hosts Money Talk for Women, a six-week program for women to become more confident in financial decisions and improve long-term financial security. Financial basics, insurance, investing, retirement and planning for future life events. Program concludes March 5. Complete assignments online, and meet once a week virtually with group and facilitator. Live online sessions are Tuesdays, February 2, 9, 16, 23, and March 2, 6:30-8 p.m. CST. Fee of $50 (scholarships are available) includes book “Money Talk: A Financial Guide for Women.” For information or to register, visit SDSU Extension event site.
