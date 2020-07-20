Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.

Tuesday, July 21

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources for non-emergency coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

Virtual Summer Reading Program for PreK to 1st grade: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Wednesday, July 22

Virtual Summer Reading Program for 2nd grade & 3rd grade: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Meals are carry-out only.

Thursday, July 23

Virtual Summer Reading Program for 4th grade & 5th grade: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.

Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.

“It’s not just Jenna — true story of child sexual abuse and survival” by The Right Turn, free and online, guest speaker Cassie Nagel — Children’s Home Society, call 773-4755, starts at 7:30 p.m.

Movies in the Park — Over the Hedge: “Hocus Pocus” at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater in Pierre, starting approximately 9:30 p.m. Free — bring seating, snacks & bug spray.

If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

