Registration for Oahe JO Fastpitch Summer Softball is being accepted through Thursday, April 15. Register at http://oahefastpitch.com/. 605-280-1251, pierrefastpitch@gmail.com
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion - spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Thursday, April 15
Last day to register for Prairie Paradise Farm's Family Day, Bring family to explore the farm, discover the importance of soil with hands-on learning, interact with farm animals, and learn where food comes from. Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. at Prairie Paradise Farms, 26220 212 St., Fort Pierre (Get directions when registering - google maps is incorrect.) Website: https://www.prairieparadisefarms.com/contact.html
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon - 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet every Thursday - Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Missouri River Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation annual banquet at Isaak Walton League in Pierre. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Website: https://events.rmef.org/shop/missouririver. Purchase tickets at https://events.rmef.org/shop/missouririver. Contact: Bill Van Camp at 605-224-8851 or bvancamp@oligerlaw.net.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com.
“Country Schools: Past and Present” author Betsey DeLoache, a former Pierre resident, shares via Zoom her experiences interviewing students / teachers who attended / taught at country schools. 7 p.m. Attendees welcome to share their own rural school memories. Everyone is welcome. Sponsored by the S.D. Historical Society Foundation. People may participate via Zoom or at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre. Contact Dorinda Daniel at 605-773-6006 or dorinda.daniel@state.sd.us to reserve a seat or get the Zoom link. Free. All three volumes of “Country Schools: Past and Present” are sold at the Cultural Heritage Center.
Friday, April 16
Saturday, April 17
Salad spinner washing machine workshop for vegetable producers. At Cedar Creek Gardens, 249th Street, Midland. Learn to convert a washing machine to a salad spinner for your vegetable operation. Must preregister and provide your own washing machine; cost covers the electrical components needed, general supplies and lunch. 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. CT. $25. Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/from-spin-cycle-to-salad-green-washer-tickets-146637993185
Spring Fling Vendor Event at Northridge Plaza (1615 N. Garfield). To register as a vendor or for more information, call 605-280-8336. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Free.
Sunday, April 18
Spring Fling Vendor Event at Northridge Plaza (1615 N. Garfield). To register as a vendor or for more information, call 605-280-8336. Noon to 5 p.m. Free.
