Through Dec 26.: Christmas at the Capitol. Daily, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., S.D. Capitol. Contact: FB@ChristmasAtTheCapitol.
Through Dec 27: Light up the Pierre and Fort Pierre Area - annual community holiday light competition. chamber@pierre.org or call 605-224-7361. Vote for your favorite display by visiting www.pierre.org. A map of light displays (6-9 p.m.) will be on pierre.org and on FB @PierreAreaChamber. Free. Winners in four categories get $100.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion - spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Saturday, December 19
Winter Wonderland Vendor Event - Vendor Expo at Northridge Plaza - get all your last minute shopping done without ever having to leave town. Rediscover a great local shopping experience at Northridge Plaza in Pierre. Noon to midnight. https://www.facebook.com/PierreShopping.
Meet Santa's Reindeer. Outdoor event - dress for the weather. Social distance when possible. Noon to 4 p.m. at East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 SD HWY 34, Pierre. Contact: 605-224-7361, email contactchamber@pierre.org. Free. The Chamber of Commerce will also be drawing for the 'Dashing to the Dough' winners; need not to be present to win.
Sunday, December 20
- Winter Wonderland Vendor Event - Vendor Expo at Northridge Plaza - get all your last minute shopping done without ever having to leave town. Rediscover a great local shopping experience at Northridge Plaza in Pierre. Noon to midnight. https://www.facebook.com/PierreShopping.
Monday, December 21
Fort Pierre City Council meets first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Drive.
Hughes County Commission public hearing on Ordinance 2020-11 to prohibit the obstruction of county rights-of-way. No snow from a private driveway onto a county road or right-of-way. No intentional damaging of a county road or right-of-way, parking on a road or the road shoulder, planting crops or trees in the right-of-way, and other activities that may hamper visibility, ditch drainage, or make the roads or rights-of-way less safe for travelers. Public hearing at 5:35 p.m. in the Commission Room at the Hughes County Courthouse. Via conference call at 605-224-1125, enter access code: 0620346#. For more information, 605-773-7477 or 605-773-4441 or contact a Hughes County Commissioner. Provide written comments by email or mail to Kevin.Hipple@co.hughes.sd.us ir Eric.Booth@co.hughes.sd.us, or mail toHughes County Commission, 104 E Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501.
Canvasback Art Club, first Monday of every month. 7-9 p.m. at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church. Contact: Bev Letellier 605-224-7993, ranchvet66@yahoo.com.
Early Childhood Training - Period of PURPLE Crying. Learn about the PURPLE Cry period in young infants. 6-7 p.m. To register call The Right Turn at 605-773-4755 or email kbly@midconetwork.com. $5.
