COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Thursday, January 7
Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., is scheduled to host a telephone town hall following the Jan. 6 counting of the Electoral College certifications. 7 p.m. CT. Dial-in number 833-946-1543.
Ice-fishing seminar with pro Scott Brauer on Facebook Live on Runnings Facebook Page (@myrunnings at 7 p.m. Each event answers audience questions; register for prizes. Free.
Friday, January 8
Junior Achievement of South Dakota virtual happy hour in support of JA programs in Pierre/Fort Pierre. Teams of 4 will test their general knowledge, JA curriculum and facts and local knowledge. Winning team awarded Pierre bucks to local businesses. Individual prizes also available. All proceeds to support JA programs. 3:30-5:00 p.m. Contact: https://www.facebook.com/JASouthDakota.
Saturday, January 9
Sleep In Heavenly Peace public build day. 9 a.m. to noon at Fine Bass Finishes and Pierre Closets workshop. Volunteer to build beds to be given to children who don’t have one. Contact: Facebook: @SHPPierre, http://https://www.shpbeds.org/chapter/sd-pierre, brian.lueking@shpbeds.org.
Take-to-Make a clothespin snowman from Cultural Heritage Center. Pick up project packages from 10 to 11:30 a.m. CST. https://history.sd.gov/museum/education.aspx. Free.
The Right Turn’s Childcare Education Saturday Blitz. Science in Childcare — learn how to use science in everyday lesson plans. Calming Down and Cooling Off — learn strategies to help children learn to calm, sooth, and gain self-control. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Right Turn classroom. To register: 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. $5 per class.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.