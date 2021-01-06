COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.

Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.

Thursday, January 7

Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.

Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.

Community Banquet — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.

U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., is scheduled to host a telephone town hall following the Jan. 6 counting of the Electoral College certifications. 7 p.m. CT. Dial-in number 833-946-1543.

Ice-fishing seminar with pro Scott Brauer on Facebook Live on Runnings Facebook Page (@myrunnings at 7 p.m. Each event answers audience questions; register for prizes. Free.

Friday, January 8

Junior Achievement of South Dakota virtual happy hour in support of JA programs in Pierre/Fort Pierre. Teams of 4 will test their general knowledge, JA curriculum and facts and local knowledge. Winning team awarded Pierre bucks to local businesses. Individual prizes also available. All proceeds to support JA programs. 3:30-5:00 p.m. Contact: https://www.facebook.com/JASouthDakota.

Saturday, January 9

Sleep In Heavenly Peace public build day. 9 a.m. to noon at Fine Bass Finishes and Pierre Closets workshop. Volunteer to build beds to be given to children who don’t have one. Contact: Facebook: @SHPPierre, http://https://www.shpbeds.org/chapter/sd-pierre, brian.lueking@shpbeds.org.

Take-to-Make a clothespin snowman from Cultural Heritage Center. Pick up project packages from 10 to 11:30 a.m. CST. https://history.sd.gov/museum/education.aspx. Free.

The Right Turn’s Childcare Education Saturday Blitz. Science in Childcare — learn how to use science in everyday lesson plans. Calming Down and Cooling Off — learn strategies to help children learn to calm, sooth, and gain self-control. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Right Turn classroom. To register: 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. $5 per class.

If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

