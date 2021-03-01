COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion - spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Tuesday, March 2
CANCELED. Kiwanis pancake feed canceled. According to Jeff Mammenga, secretary Kiwanis Club, officials with the Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club have announced that, due to the pandemic, the annual pancake feed scheduled for Tuesday, March 2, at First United Methodist Church has been canceled. Kiwanis hopes to bring the pancake feed back post-pandemic.
Stanley County Commission meets the first Tuesday of every month unless otherwise posted, at 5 p.m. in the Stanley County Courthouse’ meeting room.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
The Right Turn's 50/50 Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle continues every Tuesday with weekly drawings on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. until the Ace of Hearts is drawn for the grand prize. Contact: The Right Turn, nancys@midconetwork.com. Tickets are 5 for $20 or 1 for $5.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays - Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org
SDSU Extension hosts 6-week program Money Talk for Women, become more confident in financial decisions and improve long-term financial security. Financial basics, insurance, investing, retirement and planning for future life events. Concludes March 5. Complete assignments online, and meet once a week virtually with group and facilitator. Live online sessions are Tuesdays, February 2, 9, 16, 23, and March 2, 6:30-8pm CST. Fee of $50 (scholarships are available) includes book “Money Talk: A Financial Guide for Women.” For iInformation or to register, visit SDSU Extension event site.
Wednesday, March 3
Fort Pierre Community blood drive, at the Stanley County High School, 112 S. First Street in Fort Pierre. Sponsored by the Stanley County National Honor Society. Coordinated by Erin Herr, 605-223-7743. Noon to 5:30 p.m.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
Stanley American Legion Post 20 meeting every first Wednesday of the month at the Moose Lodge at 910 N. Deadwood Street in Fort Pierre. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. All veterans invited to the meal and have fun. Membership meeting at 7 p.m. Contact Post 20 Commander Kim Hallock at 605-222-7065.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 - 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Thursday, March 4
Battle of the Chambers blood drive, at the S.D. State Capitol, 500 East Capitol Avenue in Pierre. Coordinated by Jenae Hansen, 605-380-4183. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Shop Where I Live Vendor Set Up Webinar. This webinar will walk you through the steps necessary to get your business successfully listed on the marketplace to sell. We'll cover how to register your business, set up your store settings, and list your first products (including different product types). Noon to 1 p.m. Website: https://www.shopwhereilive.com/webinars/. Free.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon - 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet every Thursday - Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
