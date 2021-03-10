Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Thursday, March 11
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Last day for Pierre Players Community Theatre virtual production of “The First Step.” Inspired by a true story of New Year’s resolutions, friendship and purpose in Hot Springs, S.D. By next year these friends will be strong enough to climb the steps to the top of Veterans Hill. Available up to midnight. To sign up for the video link, visit www.pierreplayers.com/gettickets/onlineticketpurchase. Email info@pierreplayers.com. Website: http://www.pierreplayers.com. Contact: info@pierreplayers.com. Free will offering.
Friday, March 12
Ribbon cutting and open house for Rustic River Boutique & Decor at their new location of 840 N. Garfield, Suite 105 (formerly at 104 S. Pierre St.). 4-7 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
Pierre Senior Center’s annual liver & onion and meatball dinner fundraiser. 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Adults — $10, children ages 10 and under — $5.00. Tickets in advance from a Senior Center member or at the office between 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Limited tickets available at the door.
Sunday, March 14
Pierre Swim Team outdoor pool fundraiser, at Pierre Boys/Girls Club, South Ree Street in Pierre. Corned beef and cabbage, red potatoes, mac and cheese, dark rye bread and bread pudding with caramel sauce. Socially distanced seating available; carryout by calling 605-280-2150. Website http://pierrepool.com. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., free will donation
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.