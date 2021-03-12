Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.

Saturday, March 13

Pierre Senior Center’s annual liver & onion and meatball dinner fundraiser. 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Adults — $10, children ages 10 and under — $5.00. Tickets in advance from a Senior Center member or at the office between 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Limited tickets available at the door.

Central South Dakota Figure Skating Club presents the King of the Sahara Showcase on Ice. 7-8:30 p.m. at the Fort Pierre Expo Center. Nonperishable donations for Pierre Area Referral Service will be collected at the door. Otherwise free-will offering. Website https://www.pierrefsc.com/

Sunday, March 14

Pierre Swim Team outdoor pool fundraiser, at Pierre Boys/Girls Club, South Ree Street in Pierre. Corned beef and cabbage, red potatoes, mac and cheese, dark rye bread and bread pudding with caramel sauce. Socially distanced seating available; carryout by calling 605-280-2150. Website http://pierrepool.com. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., free will donation

Monday, March 15

Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.

Fort Pierre City Council meets first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Drive.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre). The board meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club #1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota in Pierre. All welcome: have great speakers and almost 100 members — all ages, all occupations, all great people. Service organization.

Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group. Third Monday of each month, 7-8 p.m. Sanford Clinic Pierre, 521 E Sioux Ave, Pierre. For more information: Angie Bollweg, 605-945-5560, angie.bollweg@sanfordhealth.org, http://www.sanfordhealth.org.

English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.

PAWS Animal Rescue’s free-will donation SOUPER Bowl drive-through dinner at the First United Methodist Church. Chicken noodle and broccoli cheese soups, deli sandwich, crackers, cookie and bottled water. 5-7 p.m. Contact: Melita Hauge.

Tuesday, March 16

The Right Turn’s 50/50 Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle continues every Tuesday with weekly drawings on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. until the Ace of Hearts is drawn for the grand prize. Contact: The Right Turn, nancys@midconetwork.com. Tickets are 5 for $20 or 1 for $5.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org

Stroke Support Group for survivors/caregivers. Group discussion, speakers, more. Third Tuesday of each month. 415 South Crow St. in Pierre or via ZOOM. Starts at noon. Contact Countryside Support & Memory Center. Cindy M or Maxine at 605-945-0827 or countryside@midconetwork.com. Free — bring a sack lunch if you’d like.

Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.

If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

Tags

Load comments