Registration for Oahe JO Fastpitch Summer Softball is being accepted through Thursday, April 15. Register at http://oahefastpitch.com/. 605-280-1251, pierrefastpitch@gmail.com
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Tuesday, April 13
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org
The Right Turn’s 50/50 Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle continues every Tuesday with weekly drawings on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. until the Ace of Hearts is drawn for the grand prize. Contact: The Right Turn, nancys@midconetwork.com. Tickets are 5 for $20 or 1 for $5.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, April 14
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
Pierre Ultimate Frisbee Team, every Wednesday through the summer, at Hilger’s Gulch soccer fields in Pierre, starts at 5:30 p.m. Join us for some less-to-moderate competitive Ultimate Frisbee. Everyone and every skillset is welcome. Bring plenty of water, as well as a light and dark-colored shirt. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pierre-Ultimate-Frisbee-128452070534280. For more information, check facebooktwittergoogleplus
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Thursday, April 15
Last day to register for Prairie Paradise Farm’s Family Day, Bring family to explore the farm, discover the importance of soil with hands-on learning, interact with farm animals, and learn where food comes from. Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m — 2 p.m. at Prairie Paradise Farms, 26220 212 St., Fort Pierre (Get directions when registering — google maps is incorrect.) Website: https://www.prairieparadisefarms.com/contact.html
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon — 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Missouri River Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation annual banquet at Isaak Walton League in Pierre. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Website: https://events.rmef.org/shop/missouririver. Tickets can be purchased at https://events.rmef.org/shop/missouririver. Contact: Bill Van Camp at 605-224-8851 or bvancamp@oligerlaw.net.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com.
“Country Schools: Past and Present” author Betsey DeLoache, a former Pierre resident, shares via Zoom her experiences interviewing students / teachers who attended / taught at country schools. 7 p.m. Attendees welcome to share their own rural school memories. Everyone is welcome. Sponsored by the S.D. Historical Society Foundation. People may participate via Zoom or at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre. Contact Dorinda Daniel at 605-773-6006 or dorinda.daniel@state.sd.us to reserve a seat or get the Zoom link. Free. All three volumes of “Country Schools: Past and Present” are sold at the Cultural Heritage Center.
