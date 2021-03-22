Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
The Pierre Elk’s Lodge sponsored 68th annual Easter Egg Hunt held on the S.D. Governor’s Residence lawn on April 4, at 1 p.m. “It has been my pleasure to serve as chairman of the Elks Easter Egg Hunt for 30-plus years. This event is the oldest and largest family event in the state of S.D., with 1,500 children ages up to 12 years participating each year,” said Steven Wegman. To volunteer to help stuff eggs before the event, or help on Easter morning, call Wegman at 605-295-1221.
Tuesday, March 23
The Right Turn’s 50/50 Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle continues every Tuesday with weekly drawings on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. until the Ace of Hearts is drawn for the grand prize. Contact: The Right Turn, nancys@midconetwork.com. Tickets are 5 for $20 or 1 for $5.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, March 24
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Thursday, March 25
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Friday, March 26
Shop Where I Live E-Commerce Best Practices webinar. Every final Friday of each month. Learn best practices related to selling online. 2:00-2:30 p.m. — 15 minute lesson on specific aspects, then 15 minutes Q&A. This webinar — how to communicate with customers through the platform, and how to add tracking numbers. Website https://www.shopwhereilive.com/webinars/ Free.
Fish fry fundraisers. The Izaak Walton League Sunshine Chapter in Pierre, 1200 Izaak Walton Drive, invites you to their drive-through fish frys every Friday through Lent (to April 2), 5-7 p.m.
Fried fish, hot side, cole-slaw & dinner roll. Drive up service only. $10 suggested donation. Proceeds support Sunshine Chapter projects.
