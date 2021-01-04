COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.

Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.

Tuesday, January 5

The Right Turn’s 50/50 Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle continues every Tuesday with weekly drawings on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. until the Ace of Hearts is drawn for the grand prize. Contact: The Right Turn, nancys@midconetwork.com. Tickets are 5 for $20 or 1 for $5.

Motivate Your MOOD, online with The Right Turn. Help your children learn to motivate their MOOD to make healthy choices. 6-8 p.m. To register: 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. $5.

Stanley County Commission meets the first Tuesday of every month, unless otherwise posted, at 5 p.m. in the Stanley County Courthouse’ meeting room.

Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.

Oahe Home Builders Association quarterly full-membership meeting, at Drifters Bar and Grill in Fort Pierre. Prizes for members bringing potential new members. Light appetizers provided. Sponsor: DT Building Components. 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. Website https://www.facebook.com/BLDRPierre. Contact: Builder’s First Source

Wednesday, January 6

1,500 LIGHTS. First United Methodist Church’s display of 1,500 lights near the intersection of N. Central Avenue and W. Capitol Avenue. Each light represents the life of a South Dakota person loved and now gone because of COVID. Display planned to be lit for a week.

River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.

The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.

English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.

American Legion Post 20 meets the first Wednesday of every month at the Moose Lodge in Fort Pierre. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m.; membership meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited for the meal and to have fun.

Thursday, January 7

Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.

Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.

Ice-fishing seminar with pro Scott Brauer on Facebook Live on Runnings Facebook Page (@myrunnings at 7 p.m. Each event answers audience questions; register for prizes. Free.

Community Banquet — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.

