COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Tuesday, January 5
The Right Turn’s 50/50 Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle continues every Tuesday with weekly drawings on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. until the Ace of Hearts is drawn for the grand prize. Contact: The Right Turn, nancys@midconetwork.com. Tickets are 5 for $20 or 1 for $5.
Motivate Your MOOD, online with The Right Turn. Help your children learn to motivate their MOOD to make healthy choices. 6-8 p.m. To register: 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. $5.
Stanley County Commission meets the first Tuesday of every month, unless otherwise posted, at 5 p.m. in the Stanley County Courthouse’ meeting room.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Oahe Home Builders Association quarterly full-membership meeting, at Drifters Bar and Grill in Fort Pierre. Prizes for members bringing potential new members. Light appetizers provided. Sponsor: DT Building Components. 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. Website https://www.facebook.com/BLDRPierre. Contact: Builder’s First Source
Wednesday, January 6
1,500 LIGHTS. First United Methodist Church’s display of 1,500 lights near the intersection of N. Central Avenue and W. Capitol Avenue. Each light represents the life of a South Dakota person loved and now gone because of COVID. Display planned to be lit for a week.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
American Legion Post 20 meets the first Wednesday of every month at the Moose Lodge in Fort Pierre. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m.; membership meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited for the meal and to have fun.
Thursday, January 7
Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Ice-fishing seminar with pro Scott Brauer on Facebook Live on Runnings Facebook Page (@myrunnings at 7 p.m. Each event answers audience questions; register for prizes. Free.
Community Banquet — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.